Pair arrested after officer shot during routine search

The scene where a police officer has been shot. Photo: Hayden Woodward via NZ Herald

A man has been arrested after a police officer was shot in the shoulder and arm during a routine traffic stop in Hamilton.

The officer is recovering in Waikato Hospital in a stable condition after the incident in Bankwood Rd about 12am today.

A 23-year-old man was located at a property in Ngaruawahia this morning, a police spokeswoman said, and the firearm believed to have been used was recovered.

During a routine traffic stop, a passenger got out of the car with a firearm and fired at the officer, the spokeswoman said.

"The officer was shot in the arm and shoulder area."

The driver then fled the scene in his car and the man who had shot the officer stole the police car, she said.

The Armed Offenders Squad and Eagle helicopter were deployed to assist with locating the pair and cars.

"It's been hectic this morning, armed police everywhere and the helicopter flying above," a man at the scene said.

The stolen police car, along with all police equipment carried in the car, was recovered at 2.20am on Gordonton Rd, the spokeswoman said.

"The driver's car was located in Sherwood Drive, Hamilton just after 4am."

Police have cordoned off the area near Bankwood Rd and Wake St.

The driver was also found at this address and taken into custody, police said.

The shooting comes just a few weeks after the one-year anniversary of Constable Matthew Hunt's death. The 28-year-old officer was shot dead in West Auckland on June 19 - making him the 33rd police officer to be killed in the line of duty in New Zealand.

Chris Cahill, Police Association President, said another officer getting shot was very concerning and his thoughts were with the officer and his family.

"Again it just highlights the risks out there that all police officers face and the fact that vehicle stops are one of the most dangerous things officers do."

This event could have had tragic results and it showed there were far too many offenders out there with firearms willing to use them against police, he said.

"We certainly pleased this hasn't resulted in more serious injury."

Officers attending jobs alone was a problem that needed to be addressed, he believed.

"Single-crew in vehicles is relatively common and in rural policing to some degree it is required but we would argue in metropolitan centres there is no need for that any more."