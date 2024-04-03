Pair arrested as alleged kidnap investigated

Police at the scene of the alleged abduction in Auckland. Photo: RNZ

Two people have been arrested after an alleged kidnapping on Auckland's North Shore.

Police had been on the hunt for three people they believed to be involved in forcing a woman into a car from a house in the suburb of Beach Haven just before 7.30pm on Tuesday.

She was later found injured in Greenhithe.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said two people were taken into custody after being found in central Auckland on Wednesday.

"Our investigation has been progressing throughout the day, and we have been speaking with the pair late this afternoon."

A 32-year-old man from Dairy Flat is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, commission of a crime using a firearm and burglary with a firearm.

A 28-year-old woman from Bayview has been arrested in relation with outstanding warrants, and also faces a charge of failing to carry out obligations relating to a computer search.

McNeill said further arrests could not be ruled out.

"The investigation will continue, and while matters are before the court, what I can say is that we do not believe this was a random incident."

The pair would appear in the North Shore District Court on Thursday.

Police said the victim was recovering from her injuries in hospital.

"She will have a long road to recovery, and we will be looking to speak further with her around what has occurred."

Police thanked those who have helped in their investigation and said staff would continue to be present in the Beach Haven area and provide reassurances to the community.