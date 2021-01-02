Pair arrested over Christchurch death

Christchurch man Kane Alan Wayman died yesterday. Photo: supplied

Two people have appeared in court accused of killing a Christchurch man in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The pair, a man and woman both aged 24, have been jointly charged, along with "persons unknown", with murdering Kane Alan Wayman (46) yesterday.

Detectives say they are investigating whether others were also involved.

The man accused has been identified on charging documents in court as a farm hand. The woman is from Christchurch.

This morning at Christchurch District Court, the accused - who appeared separately - were granted interim name suppression.

Judge Jane McMeeken remanded them in custody without plea to appear at the High Court in Christchurch on February 4.

No applications for bail were made.

It was revealed last night that armed police had raided a South Island gang headquarters in connection with the death.

Investigators were searching the Mongols MC property near Burnham on State Highway 1, south of Christchurch.

Late yesterday morning, a number of officers were seen outside Christchurch Hospital's emergency department on Riccarton Ave.

They were overseeing a white Mercedes car with no licence plates.

"This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with Mr Wayman's family," police said today.

Scene examinations were still under way, police said, and would continue in the coming days.

Authorities urged anyone yet to come forward with information that could help with the investigation to do so immediately.

People can call 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.