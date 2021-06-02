Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Pair charged more than a year after 4yo severely beaten

    Hawke's Bay police have charged two people in relation to the serious assault of a 4-year-old boy in Flaxmere in January last year.

    The boy was found critically injured at Ramsey Cres property on January 29, 2020.

    He has made a remarkable recovery, but has sustained permanent brain damage.

    A 32-year-old woman has today been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, neglect and nine counts of assaulting a child.

    A 27-year-old man is also charged with neglect, and with injuring with intent.

    Both will appear in Hastings District Court on Tuesday, June 8.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

    NZ Herald

