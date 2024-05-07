Pair fleeing police hit pedestrian

Two men, both 21, have been arrested for fleeing police on Pioneer Highway in Palmerston North.

One of the men was already on the police radar with a warrant for his arrest, Inspector Ashley Gurney said.

He was spotted in a car on Pioneer Highway about 2.30pm, but the driver continued on despite police attempts to stop them.

About 10 minutes later, the car hit a pedestrian on Pitt Street and drove towards Tremaine Avenue.

"Luckily the pedestrian was not seriously injured.

"A police unit stopped and attended to the person, and remaining units followed to Tremaine Avenue," Gurney said.

Spikes were then deployed on Seddon Street and Tremaine Avenue.

One man was arrested when the car finally halted at Amberley Avenue.

The other man was found at a property on Clarke Avenue.

Police were considering charges for both men.

"Fleeing driver events are volatile, unpredictable, and high risk to everyone involved," Gurney said.