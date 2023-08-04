Pair jailed for killing of Christchurch teen Connor Whitehead

Connor Whitehead was fatally shot in Christchurch in November 2021. Photo: Supplied

Two men have been jailed for the manslaughter of Christchurch teenager Connor Whitehead outside a party in the city two years ago.

In the High Court at Christchurch today, Justice Melanie Harland sentenced Daniel Nelson Sparks, 44, to six years and three months' imprisonment, and and Joshua David Craig Smith, 33, to seven years' imprisonment.

Three others charged with accessory after the fact, all of whom have name suppression, are also being sentenced.

Whitehead, who was 16, was shot at close range while standing outside with friends when a 15th birthday party spun out of control in the suburb of Casebrook in November 2021.

The pair had pleaded not guilty to the killings and opted not to give evidence during the trial which concluded in May.

Both were found guilty of manslaughter by the jury, who were unanimous in their verdict.

At the time Connor's father, James Whitehead, told media outside court he did not care what happened to the men and the verdict was not going to bring his son back.

"There is no victory here for us today, we don't get our Connor back when we go home."