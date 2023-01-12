Pair killed in Marlborough crash named

Police have named the two men killed in a crash on State Highway 63 in Marlborough at the end of last year.

Paul Anthony Day (64), of Wairau Valley, and Graeme Francis Hawtin (81), of Blenheim, died in the crash at Wairau Valley on December 29.

One of the men died before emergency services arrived at the scene after 6pm. The second man died not long after, police said at the time.

"Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time," a police spokesperson said.

A third person was seriously injured in the crash and flown to hospital.

It took place not long before a crash in South Canterbury claimed the lives of two other people.

Tatana Kerei Pehi (21) and Jay Hamuera DJ Ross (21) died following the crash on Evans St (SH1) in Timaru about 7.45pm on December 29.