Pair in street clothes rescued from mountain summit

Two men were rescued by police helicopter from Mt Ngāuruhoe after climbing in day-walking gear. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Two "ill-prepared" men who climbed to the summit of Mt Ngāuruhoe dressed in jeans and cotton sweatshirts were rescued by police at the weekend.

About 4pm on Saturday a climbing party reached the summit of Mt Ngāuruhoe in winter alpine conditions and were "amazed" to discover the cold and frightened pair.

The men dressed in street shoes, jeans, cotton t-shirts and cotton hooded sweatshirts unsure how to descend the mountain, and had no alpine equipment, in rapidly increasing icy conditions, police said.

The climbing party fed the men, provided warm clothing and, after some dialogue via Google translate, called 111 to ask for police help.

Police sent Midwest Helicopters to the summit to fly the pair off the mountain.

"This would be one of the worst examples I have seen in recent years of day-walkers with inadequate knowledge, equipment and skill, climbing in an alpine environment, Constable Mark Bolton from National Park Police said.

"They are incredibly fortunate that the well-prepared mountaineers were able to render assistance and put the call out for help because I doubt they would have survived the night otherwise."

At least two other climbers had attempted to turn the two men around during their ascent of the mountain, concerned with their lack of clothing and equipment.

Police urged people heading into the outdoors to be adequately prepared. They encouraged anyone heading into the back country to check in with the local Department of Conservation visitor centres for up-to-date advice on weather, conditions, equipment and local knowledge of any intended routes.