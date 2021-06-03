Palmerston North Airport closed after threats made

Palmerston North Airport is closed until further notice after threats were made this afternoon, the airport has confirmed.

More than 150 people are being evacuated from the airport, and police and the Defence Force's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit are on the scene.

All flights in and out have been cancelled. Passengers affected have been offloaded.

Police say they are assessing the nature of those threats.

Earlier, a flight was diverted and other flights due to depart put on hold after a "bomb scare".

Airport chief executive David Lanham said the incident related to the terminal carpark area.

The entrance to the airport had been blocked and some passengers had been secured inside the terminal, he said.

Other people wanting to enter the airport for flights or to pick up others were waiting on Airport Drive outside the terminal, he said.

"Police are on site and are in control of the scene. We're really being guided by them at the moment."

He said police were doing a really good job keeping everyone up to date.

Police planned to go through the carpark with bomb sweeping devices, he said.

"We've had a couple [flights] land and one has been diverted away. Nothing will be departing until the scene is deemed to be safe."

- additional reporting RNZ