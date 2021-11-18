Palmerston North cricket group confirms Covid case

A positive community case of Covid-19 has been found in Palmerston North, according to confirmation from a local cricket club.

The Manawatū Cricket Association has posted a message on its Facebook page that a player has returned a positive result for the virus and had attended a United Club practice held at the Manawatū Cricket Association Indoor Centre on Tuesday night.

"Hi team, we have received information that one of our cricket community, from United Cricket Club, has tested positive for Covid.

"He scanned in, so we know the time frame was 5.30pm to 7.10pm. If you were at the centre around those times, please seek advice from the Ministry of Health about the process to follow."

The Park Rd centre is now closed as a deep clean is carried out. It was expected to reopen at 3pm today.

"To err on the side of caution, we have postponed all MCA visits to schools for the rest of the week. This is to reassure schools that the safety of their students is our (number) one priority."

The association said all its staff were fully vaccinated and no one had been exposed to the person who tested positive that night.

Some players at United's practice on Tuesday were also at the senior men's representative team's practice yesterday. The association is working through the implications of this with the team.

As a result of the United player testing positive, it was likely all United Mens P1/P2/P3 games would be postponed this weekend.

The Mid-Central district health board said the Ministry of Health was due to make an announcement this afternoon. The ministry said the same thing when approached by The New Zealand Herald for comment.

Palmerston North has not had any Covid cases since an Auckland-based truck driver travelled to the city for work purposes at the beginning of October.

A raft of new locations of interests linked to the case were released at the time.

Over the weekend, however, two people tested positive for the virus in Woodville - about a half-hour drive away from Palmerston North.

The Caltex Woodville, on Vogel St, was identified as a location of interest on Saturday, November 13, after a person with Covid was there between 9am and 9.30am.

People who were there at the same time were urged to monitor their health for 14 days after being exposed and get tested if Covid symptoms start to show.