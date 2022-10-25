Parents question hospital's level of care after son dies

Neil and Abegail, along with their younger son, Sedric, hold a portrait of older son Sebby Chua. Photo: Supplied / Neil Chua

The family of a four-year-old boy who died at Wellington Hospital last month say more should have been done to prevent his death.

Initial reports indicate that Sebby Chua may have died from sepsis caused by tonsillitis and pharyngitis - his death is now before the Coroner and the Health and Disability Commissioner.

Meanwhile, his parents, Neil and Abegail, were left wondering whether their son would still be alive if medical staff had acted with more urgency.

Neil said Sebby was misdiagnosed at Porirua's Kenepuru Hospital on a Thursday, less than a week before his death.

By Monday morning, he was admitted to Wellington Hospital with swollen arms.

Abegail said that afternoon, a doctor assured her that she did not have anything to worry about.

His parents said no one took their concerns seriously until about 5.30pm, when he was rushed into a resuscitation room.

By 7.30pm, Sebby was dead.

The couple is leaving for the Philippines today with their younger son, Sedric, and Sebby's ashes.

The family moved to Aotearoa less than a year ago from Sydney.

Now, relatives back home would never get the chance to meet Sebby, they said.

Meanwhile, baby Sedric does not know where his big brother has gone.

Neil said he felt sad for Sedric, who missed his brother and often called for him.

In a statement, a Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said the agency recognised how distressing it could be to lose a loved one in difficult circumstances, particularly a young child.

They said the agency continued to experience pressure on services due to factors such as winter ailments, increased demand for services and staff illness.

"Staff work extremely hard to keep patients safe and supported, and to deliver safe care and treatment at all times."

The spokesperson said the health authority expressed its sympathies to the patient's family, but could not comment publicly while the case was being investigated.