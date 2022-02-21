Parliament protest: Concrete blocks installed, arrests

Concrete blocks were placed around the boundary of the protest early this morning. credit: RNZ

A handful of people have been arrested as police block off streets in a bid to contain an anti-mandate protest at Parliament and free up Wellington streets.

Police say they are stepping up patrols of businesses around Parliament and are taking a zero tolerance approach to intimidating and abusive behaviour. The protest is now in its 14th day.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this morning the disruption to the capital caused by the protest had been "extraordinary", the protesters have made their point and it was time for them to go home.

Early today police began blocking off eight streets about with concrete barriers to reinforce the perimeter of the occupation, while protesters heckled and a handful were arrested.

More officers will patrol the protest area, especially at the start and end of each day and when school finishes.

Police say anyone abusing or intimidating members of the public can expect to be arrested, removed and charged.

Protesters said the mood of their highly disaffected group would improve if police were to end court proceedings against those arrested so far.

Protesters have been yelling "hold the line" and "keep it peaceful".

Videos posted to social media show forklifts installing concrete barricades in the streets and multiple people being arrested as crowds of protesters push back.

In a statement, police said staff began installing concrete barriers around the protest at 3am today at eight locations around Parliament, including Lambton Quay, Mulgrave St, Hill St, Molesworth St and Kate Shephard Place. and 'a handful' of protesters were arrested in the process of establishing the perimeter.

Police said the barriers would enable them to prevent more vehicles arriving in the area of the protest, while also maintaining access for residents, businesses and emergency vehicles.

Protesters can exit the protest area in their vehicles, but re-entry will be barred. Pedestrians will be able to move in and out of the affected areas.

It's understood a few protesters threw excrement sourced from portaloos at officers this morning.

An officer told The New Zealand Herald it occurred as officers held off protesters while the concrete blocks were put down at various streets around Parliament. He also said some protesters ripped off officers' masks as they clashed.

Protesters are still reportedly abusing members of the public walking to work even in front of the police, with one woman wearing a mask was yelled at for taking a photo.

Ill protesters urged to stay away from hospital

Wellington Hospital's chief medical officer says anyone at the protest outside Parliament who has Covid symptoms should go home or contact their GP or community health service, rather than heading to the hospital.

Dr John Tait said Wellington Hospital had plans in place to deal with an influx of sick, infectious people with coronavirus, but planned surgeries and outpatient clinics would be delayed, RNZ reported today.

He said it would be preferable for protesters with symptoms of Covid to be managed in the community.

"As we all know, our ED is under some degree of stress, so certainly we'd prefer [the protesters] to go home, and if not, to contact a general practitioner or community service."

Tait said a temporary inpatient screening zone had been set up at the hospital.

"Everyone is screened coming through and if you're considered high-risk, then you'll be off for a swab. If you're unvaccinated, that does put you into the high-risk group."

He said if anyone refused a test they would be treated as if they were positive for Covid-19 and isolated.

"If they refuse to wear a mask, then we put them into a separate area and basically shut the door."

Tait said he was not aware of any patients who had yet needed to be isolated for refusing to wear a mask or be tested.

Meanwhile, the organiser of the "Go Home" petition say the protesters have made their point and it's time for them to leave.

Nearly 104,000 people have signed the change.org petition since it was started on Monday last week.

Organiser James Black - which isn't his real name - told RNZ's Morning Report the protestors are a minority, as most New Zealanders support the Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

He says he wanted to give the majority of New Zealanders the opportunity to voice their opposition to the occupation.

Black says he has received threats since starting the petition, but the support has been overwhelming.

