Passengers delayed after Auckland security breach

Passengers have to be rescreened after a security breach. Photo: NZME

Passengers have been ordered off planes at Auckland Airport after a security breach this morning.

An airport spokeswoman said a passenger running late for a flight went through an arrivals door, avoiding the usual screening procedure through the security processing area.

The breach meant everyone in the domestic terminal who has already been screened and either sitting on a plane or waiting in the departure lounges was being put back through the security process.

\The spokeswoman said three flights were immediately affected but there would be ongoing delays as aviation security had to empty the departure area of the terminal, make sure it was empty, and then let passengers back through.

She did not know how long it would take or how many passengers were affected.

Aucklander Carl Jackson was on a plane about to depart for Wellington when passengers were asked to get off and head back to security.

The delay meant he would miss a work meeting in the capital - although he said he would just dial-in instead. He said no one was panicking but massive queues were waiting to go back through security.

The airport spokeswoman said the first focus was clearing all the departure lounges and planes, then finding the passenger responsible.

The terminal had CCTV throughout, she said.

"This will take some time and on top of that they haven't started re-screening yet. We just ask that people be patient with aviation security as they do their job. It's a security breach, this is just what they do."

The Civil Aviation Authority would decide whether the passenger would be prosecuted.

"It's a huge inconvenience for people who have already been screened and are now delayed," the spokeswoman said.