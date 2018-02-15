Passengers rescued from Wellington Harbour

The rescued pair were passengers on the Noordam. Photo: ODT files

Two mildly hypothermic cruise ship passengers have been rescued by police after their kayaks capsized in Wellington Harbour.

The passengers, who are in their 70s, had been in the water for 10 to 15 minutes by the time the local maritime police unit plucked them out.

Senior Constable Paul Curd said a group of nine kayakers from the cruise ship Noordam got into trouble about 2.15pm.

Officers were refuelling the police boat when they received a call from the ranger at Matiu-Somes Island concerned the group might have problems in the wind.

When the boat was fuelled the officers headed out and spoke to the group’s guide.

“The group was well separated by then,” Curd said.

After they left, the guide called the officers back to rescue one member of the group who had since capsized.

“We picked her up, started warming her up. She was mildly hypothermic.”

Curd says they found another member of the group who had also capsized just before a nearby bay.

Police were able to rescue him and return all nine people to their cruise ship.

An inbound fishing vessel picked up one of the rogue kayaks, which was making its way out of the harbour entrance.