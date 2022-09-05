'Paste up' art proves popular

Christchurch artists are finding new ways to express themselves, increasingly taking to the streets with rolls of paper and buckets of glue.

"Paste up" art is fast gaining popularity as Ewoks, stormtroopers and even David Bowie pop up on the walls of derelict buildings.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

The city is well known for its street art scene, but it’s normally the big murals that get the attention.

However a growing number of local artists are keeping busy creating smaller, and often more thoughtful and intricate paste up art works.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

Christchurch artist Mark Catley uses his love of pop culture to inspire his artworks.

"I love all the street art out there, but a lot of it, it's not for me. So I just thought, what do I want to see on the wall? and I thought, well, how about a life size stormtrooper".

A central city bollard's been transformed into an installation platform for paste up art, thanks to support from the City Council’s Enliven Places fund.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

Catley's among the artists invited to exhibit and wants suggestions from the public around what they'd like to see.

He is calling for pictures of people's old toys and can be contacted at: markcatleydesign@gmail.com

By Geoff Sloan