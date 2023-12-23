Patchy weather on way for Christmas

It's cloudy around much of the country, and similar conditions look set to continue throughout the weekend and into Christmas Day.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said a rainy, muggy weekend was in store for Auckland.

The flow of moisture from the northwest hitting the country will bring widespread, intermittent showers to the City of Sails today from the early morning with humid highs of 25C.

This will continue into Sunday, with MetService warning of the potential for a few heavy showers in the North Island and showers likely in Auckland.

The city is set to remain at 25C, the mugginess is unlikely to ease at night as the temperature only dips slightly to 19C.

MetService credited the sweltering heat on a high-pressure system and a drift of warm, humid air over the country. This, however, has been spreading moisture over the islands and could spell rain on Christmas Day.

Elsewhere, there is a heavy rain watch in place for Westland south of Otira in the South Island beginning Sunday morning as a trough moves across. This is expected to bring humid northerlies and a period of heavy rain in the ranges.

MetService says a rainy, muggy weekend is in store for Auckland. File photo: NZ Herald

MetService said the wet conditions of the weekend would linger until Christmas Day and beyond, although it would be spotty across the country with passing showers forecast for some and heavy showers for others.

Eastern areas of the North and South Islands had the highest chance of escaping the rain on Monday.

Periods of rain are on the cards for those in the South for the next few days, and it could be midweek before summer kicks back in with heat and sunny days.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said: “Those hoping to have a day at the beach on Christmas Day will need to keep a close eye on the forecast, and it’s recommended to have a wet weather plan in case those showers do happen to turn up.”

After Christmas, the final days of the year should be equally warm and muggy, especially in Auckland where daily highs weren’t expected to drop below 25C and lows wouldn’t go below 18C.