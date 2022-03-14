Monday, 14 March 2022

Pedestrian believed hit by four vehicles

    1. News
    2. National

    A pedestrian died after being struck by four vehicles in Waikato at the weekend, police say.

    The person was walking on State Highway 1 in Pairere heading towards Tirau when they were hit by a vehicle about 8.30pm on Saturday.

    Police believe the victim was then run over by three more vehicles.

    They have identified two vehicles, but are asking for the public to help identify the third, described as a flat-deck ute.

    Police received several calls from road users in the area about the time the person was hit.

    "Police are interested in making contact with motorists in the area at the time who can help piece together the events leading up to the incident."

    Anyone with any information should call police, quoting the file number 220313/9231.

    Alternatively, information can be given to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

     

    NZ Herald

