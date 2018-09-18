Pedestrian fatally struck after leaving car

A 44-year-old man was struck by a car and killed as he walked south along the Waikato Expressway.

Why he left his car in the southbound lane and proceeded to walk off in the distance remained unclear, Waikato police road policing manager Senior Sergeant Pete van de Wetering said.

The man had stopped his vehicle just north of the Horotiu off-ramp about 7.30pm last night, van de Wetering said, and was walking near the fog line when fatally hit.

One motorist approaching the man from behind had managed to swerve and avoid him, however a second vehicle did not see him until it was too late.

"We don't know why the car had stopped, it may have run out of fuel or something, but he's left his car and he's walking on the expressway, van de Wetering said.

Two vehicles have approached him from behind. The driver of the first vehicle has swerved to miss him after seeing him at the last minute. The driver of the second vehicle appears to have not seen him until it's too late and struck him."

The driver of that car stopped to help the man. Around that time a patrol car was also heading south and stopped to help give first aid. Despite their efforts, the man died of his injuries at the scene.

Van de Wetering said it appeared the man was walking somewhere near the fog line.

"It's just as important to us to try and work out exactly where he was on the road."

Police would also look at what clothing the man was wearing at the time.

He reminded pedestrians to take care when walking on the road.

"It's just so important for pedestrians to be very careful and safe on the road when they walk along the road. Wearing hi visible clothing.

"Pedestrians should actually walk in the lane facing traffic, not with the traffic so they know exactly what's coming towards them and if they need to, they can ensure they're well off the road to avoid being hit."

The man's death pushes the number of pedestrians killed on Waikato roads so far this year to six, after two other men were killed 12 hours apart.

David Brian Besley (69), of Horsham Downs, died while walking on the footpath of Osborne Rd with his dog when he was struck by a truck which veered off the road.

And Michael Fred Ruff (41), of Hamilton, died while he walked along Koromatua Rd, near Templeview, on September 5.