Pedestrian hit by bus in Christchurch

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries after they were struck by a bus in Christchurch yesterday.



A police spokesperson said the accident crash occurred at the intersection of Hills Rd and Warrington St in Mairehau about 2.20pm.

St John sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the crash scene.

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

An Environment Canterbury spokesperson told Chris Lynch Media: “We are aware of an accident involving a bus and a pedestrian that occurred near the intersection of Hills Road and Warrington Street (yesterday) afternoon.

“Environment Canterbury takes safety very seriously and will continue to work with the bus operator, Kinetic, and police, while investigations take place.

"Our thoughts are with the people involved at this time.”