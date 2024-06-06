Pedestrian hit by car in Christchurch dies

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has died in hospital after being hit by a car in Christchurch earlier this week.
The incident occurred on in Riccarton Rd, near Mona Vale Ave, about 3.30pm on Tuesday.
Police said they were called to the scene, from where a pedestrian "was located and transported to hospital in a critical condition".
"Yesterday, they died in hospital as a result of their injuries."
Police inquiries are ongoing.