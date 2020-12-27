Sunday, 27 December 2020

Pedestrian hit by car critical

    1. News
    2. National

    A pedestrian has been left with critical injuries after being hit by a car near Hamilton today.

    The crash happened on Graham Rd at Gordondon about 11am.

    A St John spokesperson confirmed they treated a person at the scene before taking them to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries.

    The road is a busy thoroughfare for residents heading to the Coromandel and Auckland.

    Local residents have posted on social media that the crash happened near Zealong Tea, which is across the road.

    The Serious Crash Unit is attending the scene and traffic control is being put in place.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter