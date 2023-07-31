Pedestrian hit as fog blankets Auckland

Police investigate the scene at the New North Road accident. Photos: NZ Herald

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a car as fog blanketed Auckland this morning, affecting visibility and disrupting transport.

Emergency services were called to the crash in New North Rd, in the suburb of Mount Albert, at 8.25am.

The person was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area as the road was expected to be closed for several hours. The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

It's the second day in a row thick fog has affected the city.

The lack of visibility slowed ferries, road users and disrupted flights.

Auckland Transport said earlier that “extreme fog” in the harbour meant the ferry to and from Beach Haven was running up to 15 minutes late.

Drivers on motorways were warned to take extra care.

The fog affected Auckland Airport this morning, forcing the cancellation of about 10 regional flights and delaying others, a spokesperson said.

Fog restrictions were in place since before 4am but lifted just before 7am. International flights and domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown were affected.

The latest updates were available on Auckland Airport’s website.