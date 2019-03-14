Pedestrian hit by train dies

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a train in the Auckland suburb of Takanini.

Southern train services in Auckland are disrupted after the incident next to The Warehouse in Walters Rd. The tracks are currently closed in both directions.

A St John spokesperson said they were called to an incident at 8.12am this morning.

Auckland Transport said all Southern Line services will be starting and terminating at Homai.

Commuters are asked to use bus services between Homai and Papakura.

The remainder of the network is unaffected.