Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Canterbury dies

A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in a town north of Christchurch this afternoon.

Police say they were called to reports of a pedestrian being hit on State Highway 1 in Woodend about 1.40pm.

In an update about 4.45pm they confirmed the person had died

Diversions remained in place and motorists were asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they also responded.