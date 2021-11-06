Saturday, 6 November 2021

Pedestrian killed on road in Canterbury

    1. News
    2. National

    A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on State Highway 1 in Canterbury this morning.

    Emergency services were called to the scene in Rakaia about 6.30am.

    A police spokeswoman said the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle, and initially said a person had been seriously injured.

    In an update around 11am police confirmed a person had died.

    The highway is closed and diversions are in place. 

    Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible, the spokeswoman said.

    The police Serious Crash Unit was investigating.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter