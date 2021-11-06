Pedestrian killed on road in Canterbury

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on State Highway 1 in Canterbury this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Rakaia about 6.30am.

A police spokeswoman said the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle, and initially said a person had been seriously injured.

In an update around 11am police confirmed a person had died.

The highway is closed and diversions are in place.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible, the spokeswoman said.

The police Serious Crash Unit was investigating.