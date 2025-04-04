Pedestrian killed on road outside Canterbury pie shop named

Police have released the name of the man who died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road outside a Canterbury pie shop earlier this week.

He was Robert Alexander McKinley,66, of Ikamatua.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 73 (the West Coast Rd) between Malvern Hills Rd and Duke St about 6.40am on Tuesday.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, the World Famous Sheffield Pie Shop said the victim was a customer who had been crossing the road at the time he was hit.

"Our hearts go out to their family, friends, and loved ones - and to everyone in our community who may be feeling the weight of this loss.

"Out of respect for the family and our staff we will be shutting our doors for the rest of the day."

Police today said the crash remained under investigation.