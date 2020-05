The incident happened at a Henderson rail crossing this morning. Photo: NZ Herald

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a train in Auckland this morning.

A police spokesperson confirmed the person was hit by the train at the crossing on Bruce McLaren Rd, Henderson, about 6.45am.

The person was found dead at the scene.

Train services were suspended in the area while police remained at the scene.

A section of Railside Ave, near the intersection of Bruce McLaren Rd, was closed.