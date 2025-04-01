Pedestrian, truck in serious Canterbury crash

Emergency services have been called to a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a truck in Canterbury this morning.

In a statement, police said the crash has closed part of State Highway 73, the West Coast Rd.

Police received a report of the incident in Sheffield about 6.40am.

"The crash involves a truck and pedestrian ... and happened between Malvern Hills Road and Duke Street."

The New Zealand Transport Agency said SH73 is closed near the Duke St intersection.

Road users were advised to avoid the area or delay their journey if possible, and to follow directions of emergency services onsite.

Police said the diversions would be in place for some time.

- APL