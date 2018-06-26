Pedestrians killed in separate accidents

Two pedestrians have been killed in separate accidents in the North Island today.

In the most recent incident, a person died after being hit by a car in Hamilton this evening.

The person was hit on Tasman Rd just after 6pm, police said.

They were given CPR at the scene but were unable to be revived.

Earlier today, a woman in Upper Hutt died after she was hit by a car on Akatarawa Rd, Brown Owl.

Wellington Free Ambulance paramedics worked on the woman but were unable to save her.