'People are hurting': More police to deal with looters

One of several roadblocks in place around the wider Puketapu area. Photo: NZ Herald

Residents in Gisborne can use water again following a fix to the treatment works, but they should still try to conserve it.

A national state of emergency has been declared. It is only the third in New Zealand's history.

Auckland, Northland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Ōpōtiki, Whakatāne, Waikato, Thames-Coromandel, Hauraki, Tararua, Napier and Hastings had already declared local states of emergency.

Nine people have been confirmed killed in the storm, including a child and two firefighters.

Hundreds are still without water or power in Gisborne.

Many rivers remain flooded with water levels dangerously high and police say people should stay away and not put themselves at risk.

More than 4900 people have been registered as uncontactable.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has warned the rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle will be enormous and lengthy.

More than 100 extra officers have been drafted into the North Island's Eastern District, including to areas cut off from the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle, following a spate of looting.

The cyclone hit on Sunday last week on the uppermost region of the North Island, before tracking down the east coast, causing widespread destruction. There has been severe damage to homes, farms, businesses and infrastructure, and the death toll of nine includes a child and two firefighters.

Clean-up from the cyclone, which cut off towns, washed away farms, bridges and livestock and inundated homes, stranding people on rooftops, continued today, along with efforts to locate thousands still missing.

The presence of more police follows a spate of looting across the Hawke's Bay region, where police have arrested five people.

The police eagle helicopter has been brought in to help track and locate offenders or vehicles of interest.

As of last night, police had logged almost 1500 jobs throughout the district including public reassurance, patrols and vehicle stops.

Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park said targeting people in a crisis was abhorrent and it would not be tolerated.

"People are hurting, many are still without power, and or are unable to go home.

"Part of our response is being on the streets and in vulnerable areas, deterring the people who want to take advantage of this disaster."

Several roadblocks have been in place around a rural Hawke’s Bay village under threat from looters overnight - and residents manning them appear to have the blessings of police and the Defence Force.

It’s understood two officers came to speak with Puketapu residents after The New Zealand Herald revealed that locals were planning to install roadblocks or checkpoints overnight to deter looters.

Five people in a silver ute were found looting a property on Friday night, putting already stressed residents under more pressure in the aftermath of the cyclone.

The incident prompted fears from some residents people would arm themselves in case more looters came.

The Herald understands officers told residents the checkpoints could be installed as long as no firearms were involved. It was also believed some personnel from the Defence Force were assisting with a checkpoint near Rissington.

When visited by the Herald last night the checkpoints comprised a large truck in the centre of the road with lights flashing and concrete blocks on either side to stop people skirting around the roadside. The number of people manning the checkpoints varied.

One person at one checkpoint told the Herald he had turned away three cars in just 15 minutes but none had been aggressive. It is also understood that once word got out that the checkpoints were being installed, residents from surrounding areas also volunteered to help.

Police have warned people against carrying firearms.

“We’d remind people that activity like arming yourself puts you, the community and others at potential risk, and you could risk criminal charges,” a spokesperson said.

- RNZ and NZ Herald