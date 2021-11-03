Wednesday, 3 November 2021

8.21 pm

Person with Covid isolating at Auckland home dies

    1. News
    2. National

    A person with Covid-19 isolating at a South Auckland house has died, the Ministry of Health has confirmed tonight.

    The Ministry reported the death in a statement at 8pm.

    "The cause of death is unknown and may have been Covid-19 or some other cause. This will be determined by the Coroner."

    The Ministry said it was  working with other agencies, routinely involved in any sudden death, including police and other health organisations.

    It said the person had been isolating at a property in Manukau and was found to have died by a family member who visited them today.

    The person tested positive for Covid on October 24 and has been isolating at home with public health oversight.

    "The Ministry extends its sympathies to this person’s family and acknowledges the stress this may cause them."

     

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter