Person critical after crash at Chch raceway

A person has been rushed to Christchurch Hospital with critical injuries after a crash at Ruapuna Raceway.

St John staffers attended the incident in Templeton, just west of Christchurch, shortly before 3.30pm.

They treated one patient, who was critically injured, before transporting them to hospital.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were notified of the incident shortly after 4pm.

Police were making inquiries into what happened, she said.

The NZ Superbike Championship is taking place at the raceway today.