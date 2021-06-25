Friday, 25 June 2021

Person critical after crash at motorsport park

    1. News
    2. National

    A person is in critical condition after a crash at the Mike Pero Motorsport Park in Christchurch.

    A spokesperson said they were called to the incident on Hasketts Rd at about 11.30am.

    A vehicle had hit a wall at the motorsport park and they were working to extract a person, they said.

    A St John spokesman said one person had been transported to Christchurch Hospital in critical condition.

    Motorsport park general manager Mark Wederell said the vehicle was participating in a test day.

    Test days are regular events that are held to check race vehicles.

     

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter