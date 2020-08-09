Person 'critical' after stabbing outside Auckland supermarket

Police cordoned off the area this morning. Photo: Visual Media Productions via NZ Herald

A person is in a critical condition in hospital after a stabbing outside a Countdown supermarket in the Auckland suburb of Mt Wellington.

There are unconfirmed reports that a homeless person was stabbed in the eye by another homeless person.

A police spokeswoman said they were called at 8.04am today to the stabbing outside an address on Penrose Road.

"The victim is in a stable condition in hospital," the police spokeswoman said.

"Police will conduct a scene examination and enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender.

"Initial inquiries indicate this was an isolated incident."

The area outside the Countdown is cordoned off.

A St John spokeswoman said they had sent two ambulances to the emergency at 8am.

One person was then transported to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition, she confirmed.

The assistant manager of the St Pierre's Sushi, Steven Sanjaya, said their store was closed as it was behind the police cordon.