Person in critical condition after being run over by tractor

A guest of the Martins Bay Holiday Park remains in a critical condition after being run over by a tractor yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Mahurangi East around 3.30pm, where it's understood the person had been run over by a tractor.

Auckland Council operates the park and a spokesperson confirmed it was a guest of the park who was injured.

The Herald understands the person had been run over by a tractor.

"Right now, our focus is on their wellbeing and we are unable to comment further," the council spokesperson told the Herald.

Emergency services yesterday confirmed an adult was Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition following the incident.

The person remained in a critical condition this morning, a spokeswoman for the hospital said. They did not say if the patient was a man or a woman.