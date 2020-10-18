Sunday, 18 October 2020

Person critically injured in Rolleston, police investigating

    1. News
    2. National

    Police are investigating after an incident in Rolleston left a man in critical condition early on Sunday morning.

    Police were called to the scene at about 1:20am where a person was unresponsive in a vehicle.

    Others at the scene rendered medical attention and the man was transported by ambulance to Christchurch Hospital where he remains in intensive care, a police spokeswoman said.

    Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

    Stuff has reported it was a teen who suffered critical injuries and he was travelling in an overloaded car when he became ill.

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter