Sunday, 14 August 2022

Person dies after crash in Canterbury

    1. News
    2. National

    One person has died following a crash in Waimakariri this morning, police have confirmed.

    Police say they were called to the single-vehicle crash, near the intersection of Tram Rd and North Eyre Rd in West Eyreton, about 8am.

    The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene and was due to reopen late this morning.

    Police thanked motorists for their patience.

    Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

     

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter