Person dies after quad bike rolls near Tauranga

One person has died after a quad bike rolled on a rural property near Ohauiti, south of Tauranga, police say.

Emergency services responded to the workplace incident in Upper Ohauiti Rd about 9.20am today.

Police are looking into the circumstances of the crash, which happened in a paddock.

WorkSafe has been advised.

Fire and Emergency NZ said two appliances were called to the scene and St John also attended.