Person dies in Ashburton house fire

A person has died following a house fire in Ashburton.

Emergency services attended the fire at the Glassey Drive property, reported about 12.45am today.

In a statement this morning, police confirmed that one person was found dead in the damaged building.

"At this time there are no other people unaccounted for."

Crews from Fire and Emergency's Allenton and Ashburton District stations attended.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the blaze are continuing.

- APL