Person dies, two critical after pursuit in Far North

A passenger in a car has died and two other people are critically injured, after their vehicle crashed while trying to escape police in the Far North early this morning.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said police started pursuing the vehicle about 1.20am, however, the chase was abandoned after a short time because of the speed the car was travelling at and the manner of the driving.

The vehicle continued onto a rural road and crashed into a power pole.

A backseat passenger died at the scene, Superintendent Hill said.

The driver and another passenger suffered critical injuries and were flown to Auckland for emergency treatment.

Two other passengers suffered moderate to minor injuries.

"Fleeing driver events can be volatile, unpredictable and high risk to everyone involved, so whether or not to pursue a fleeing driver is one of the most serious decisions our staff face on the frontline," Superintendent Hill said.

He added that it was "the worst possible outcome" and police extended their condolences to the affected families.

The incident is being investigated by the police and will also be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

The road was closed for a scene examination overnight and reopened just before 6am.