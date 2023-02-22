Person found dead after Chch house fire

A person has been found dead inside a Christchurch home following a fire.

Police responded to the blaze on Camrose Pl in Ilam around 3.47am.

"Emergency services have sadly located a person deceased inside the address," said Canterbury Police Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells.

Wells said an investigation is well under way and police would be working closely with Fire and Emergency New Zealand to determine the circumstances.

"At this early stage, there is nothing to indicate that there are any suspicious circumstances however our inquiries are ongoing," said Wells.

Anyone who may have relevant information to help inquiries are urged to call police on 105 and quote the file number 230222/9020.