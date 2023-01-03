Person found dead after house fire in Wellington

One person has been found dead following a house fire at a property in Wellington this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed they responded to a 111 call at 7.19am regarding smoke showing from a house in Creswick Tce.

Fenz dispatched three vehicles in response and carried out firefighting and search and rescue activities, they said.

“We’re currently investigating the cause in liaison with the police.”

A police spokesperson said they were called to assist Fire and Emergency at the scene around 7.40am.

“Police and Fire and Emergency will make inquiries into the circumstances of the fire and the death will be referred to the Coroner,” the spokesperson said.