Person hit by car in Wellington CBD dies

The person who was critically injured after being struck by a car on Ghuznee St, in the Wellington CBD on Monday night, has died.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rachael Boyd repeated her call for the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

It would help police understand the circumstances that have led to the tragedy, she said.

"Our thoughts are with their [the victim's] family and loved ones," Boyd said.

On Wednesday police said Terrace Tunnel was closed that night, so all traffic was diverted on to Ghuznee St.

The pedestrian had been on the road so the driver might not been aware they had struck a person.

Police still want to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the incident.