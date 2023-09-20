Person hit by train in Hutt Valley dies

Commuters at Wellington Railway Station on Wednesday evening. Photo: RNZ

A person has died after being struck by a train in Hutt Valley this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the incident about 3.45pm.

There were major delays on the train line after the death, with all trains suspended between Wellington and Taitā, and passengers transferred to buses where possible

The death will be referred to the coroner.

Trains on the line are now running again after thousands of commuters were disrupted.

Metlink said that the first service to depart Wellington was at 6.05pm but significant delays could still be expected.

Earlier, there were long queues at the main city station.

RNZ reporter Ruth Hill said when she arrived at the Wellington station about 5.15pm there were hundreds of people crushed into the main foyer, but they had now been organised into long queues.

The constant refrain over the Wellington railway station loudspeakers was that due to a police incident there were no trains running on the Hutt line, she said.

"Apparently there are bus replacements but I've been here half an hour and have yet to see an actual bus."

People are being told to seek alternative transport and when she arrived at the station Hill said she saw many people leaving the station in search of taxis or Ubers.

