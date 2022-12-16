Person hit by train in Upper Hutt dies

Photo: RNZ

A person has died after being hit by a train in Upper Hutt, Wellington this morning.

Passengers and staff on the train from Masterton to Wellington were escorted out of the Remutaka tunnel and put on to buses.

The train had left Masterton at 6.20am. It stopped on the track after the incident about 7.20am and police said that was likely to affect other services.

Train commuters were advised to expect delays heading into Wellington.

Iwi will bless the area where a person died.

Train services on the Wairarapa line are expected to return to normal this evening.