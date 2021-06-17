Thursday, 17 June 2021

Person killed after being hit by car at Christchurch shopping centre

    Emergency services at the scene of a fatal incident at the Christchurch shopping centre. Photo: George Heard / NZH
    A person has died after being hit by a vehicle at a Christchurch mall car park.

    A police spokesperson said officers were called to the incident at the Bush Inn Centre, Upper Riccarton, at 2.40pm on Thursday.

    "A person has died following a collision with a vehicle in a car park on Riccarton Rd, Christchurch."

    The person, who was reportedly trapped under a car, died at the scene.

    A witness said the person trapped under the car was freed and then covered with a blanket.

    Fire, police and ambulance are all at the scene.

    A St John spokesman referred all inquiries to police.

    The area around the incident was cordoned off.

    -Additional reporting NZ Herald

