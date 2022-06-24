Person missing at waterfall near Murchison

Search and rescue teams are searching for a person who has gone missing at a waterfall near Murchison.

A police spokesperson said another person was earlier pulled from the water.

Emergency services responded to the incident at Maruia Falls in Shenandoah near Murchison.

"About 12:10pm one person was pulled from the water, however a second person is still outstanding."

A rescue helicopter is on its way to the waterfall and Search and Rescue staff have been notified of the incident.