Person missing at waterfall near Murchison

Search and rescue teams are searching for a person who has gone missing at a waterfall near Murchison.
A police spokesperson said another person was earlier pulled from the water.
Emergency services responded to the incident at Maruia Falls in Shenandoah near Murchison."About 12:10pm one person was pulled from the water, however a second person is still outstanding."
A rescue helicopter is on its way to the waterfall and Search and Rescue staff have been notified of the incident.