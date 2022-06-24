Friday, 24 June 2022

Person missing at waterfall near Murchison

    1. News
    2. National

    Search and rescue teams are searching for a person who has gone missing at a waterfall near Murchison.

    A police spokesperson said another person was earlier pulled from the water.

    Emergency services responded to the incident at Maruia Falls in Shenandoah near Murchison.

    "About 12:10pm one person was pulled from the water, however a second person is still outstanding."

    A rescue helicopter is on its way to the waterfall and Search and Rescue staff have been notified of the incident.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter