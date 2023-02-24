Person seriously hurt in truck incident on ferry

The incident involved a truck on the Straitsman ferry this morning. Photo: Wikipedia

A person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after an incident involving a truck on one of the Bluebridge ferries.

Emergency services were called to the Straitsman ferry this morning.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said one person had been taken to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition. She earlier said it was a “multi-agency response”.

A police spokesman confirmed officers responded to an incident at Waterloo Quay, reported at 7.30am.

“It appears one person has sustained serious injuries in an incident involving a truck.”

Inquiries into the incident have begun.

The person was injured on the main vehicle deck of the Straitsman, a Maritime NZ spokesperson said, and the ferry must remain at the dock until an investigation has been completed.

Bluebridge told passengers on its website that Straitsman sailings were currently delayed by about five hours.

“If you are sailing on Straitsman, you will receive an email and text regarding expected departure and final check-in times.”

The incident is the latest in a string of unfortunate events for the Cook Strait ferry operators.

Bluebridge and Interislander ferries have been hit with breakdowns and engine problems over the past few weeks. Some ferries have broken down part-way through journeys across the strait linking the North and South Islands.

Multiple sailings have been cancelled and thousands of passengers left stranded as both ferry operators are booked to capacity until mid to late March.

The displaced passengers have had to fork out hundreds of dollars for flights - some abandoning their cars with plans to fly back in a month to retrieve them - and others have had to find medium-term accommodation until they can squeeze onto another sailing across the strait.

The ferry shortage is exacerbated by one of Bluebridge’s vessels, the Strait Feronia, being in Sydney for mandatory drydocking, and Interislander’s Kaitaki being freight-only while it is audited after a breakdown.

The Kaitaki breakdown on January 28 sparked a mayday call and dramatic emergency response after the vessel stopped in the middle of Cook Strait.

The Aratere also broke down in the strait near the entrance to the Tory Channel on February 13, leaving the boat apparently adrift as wild weather from Cyclone Gabrielle approached.