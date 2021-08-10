Person shot in South Auckland

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Armed police swarmed on the suburb of Flat Bush about 1pm after receiving reports a firearm had being fired.
Police then found a person with a gunshot wound in a house in Whimbrel Rd.
St John medics treated the person before rushing them to Middlemore Hospital, a spokeswoman said.
A car was seen leaving the property shortly before police arrived, a police spokeswoman said.
"Police are making a number of inquiries to establish exactly what has happened and to locate those responsible," she said.
"Police are talking to a number of people in the area and residents can expect to see a large police presence for the remainder of the day."