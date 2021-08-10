Person shot in South Auckland

A police cordon has been set up in Whimbrel Rd. Photo: NZ Herald

One person has been seriously hurt after a shooting in South Auckland.

Armed police swarmed on the suburb of Flat Bush about 1pm after receiving reports a firearm had being fired.

Police then found a person with a gunshot wound in a house in Whimbrel Rd.

St John medics treated the person before rushing them to Middlemore Hospital, a spokeswoman said.

A car was seen leaving the property shortly before police arrived, a police spokeswoman said.

"Police are making a number of inquiries to establish exactly what has happened and to locate those responsible," she said.

"Police are talking to a number of people in the area and residents can expect to see a large police presence for the remainder of the day."