Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Person shot in South Auckland

    A police cordon has been set up in Whimbrel Rd. Photo: NZ Herald
    One person has been seriously hurt after a shooting in South Auckland.

    Armed police swarmed on the suburb of Flat Bush about 1pm after receiving reports a firearm had being fired.

    Police then found a person with a gunshot wound in a house in Whimbrel Rd.

    St John medics treated the person before rushing them to Middlemore Hospital, a spokeswoman said.

    A car was seen leaving the property shortly before police arrived, a police spokeswoman said.

    "Police are making a number of inquiries to establish exactly what has happened and to locate those responsible," she said.

    "Police are talking to a number of people in the area and residents can expect to see a large police presence for the remainder of the day."

     

     

    NZ Herald

