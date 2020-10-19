Monday, 19 October 2020

Person still critical after Rolleston incident

    1. News
    2. National

    A person remains in critical condition after they were found unresponsive in a vehicle in Rolleston near Christchurch yesterday.

    Police were called to the scene at about 1:20am where they found the person.

    Others rendered medical attention and the man was taken to Christchurch Hospital, a police spokeswoman said.

    The investigation into the incident is ongoing today.

    "We are expecting it to be a couple of days before we have a real update," the spokeswoman said.

    Stuff has reported it was a teen who sustained critical injuries and that he was travelling in an overloaded car with 10 people.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter